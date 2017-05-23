NEWS
Tuesday May 23 2017
ADL: 'Napoli can fight for Scudetto'
By Football Italia staff

President Aurelio De Laurentiis told the Napoli squad that he is “convinced with Maurizio Sarri we can fight for the most important target next season.”

The Partenopei held their end of season dinner this evening, complete with Leonardo Pavoletti singing, and De Laurentiis stood to make a toast.

“I thank all of you, for you have given us and our fantastic fans a truly extraordinary campaign. You have proved that any record, you are capable of breaking.

“I am convinced that by following this path, we can fight for the most important target next season.

“Sarri, I chose you, I wanted you and I have always been convinced that you were a great Coach who gets straight to the point. Your strength is your great humility.

“I am in your hands and from the depths of my heart, I know that I made the right choice.”

Sarri also thanked De Laurentiis and noted: “Next season I hope to repay the President’s faith and that will be down to you, the squad.”

