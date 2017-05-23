Milan dream of Nainggolan

By Football Italia staff

Milan have made a tentative approach for Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, but are more likely to get Cagliari talent Nicolò Barella, claim Sky Sport Italia.

While the Rossoneri are flush with cash following the Chinese takeover and building their squad for next season, it is highly unlikely that Nainggolan would head to the Rossoneri.

He has already been heavily linked with Inter, Manchester United and Chelsea, but seems determined to stay with the Giallorossi.

So far there has been no formal contact with Roma, simply an indirect signal sent to Nainggolan’s entourage, but the feedback was not positive, so the Belgian will remain a dream signing.

Instead, Milan are looking around towards Cagliari midfielder Barella, who is currently in South Korea playing for Italy at the Under-20 World Cup.

He has been a Serie A regular for the Sardinians this season, making 30 appearances in all competition.

In this case, the Rossoneri directors have been in talks with Cagliari and continue to push for his signature.

