Dunga: ‘Totti emotions remain’

By Football Italia staff

Former Fiorentina midfielder Dunga laments Francesco Totti’s retirement, but praises his “wonderful career”.

The Roma captain will play his final game for the club on Sunday, and it’s likely to be his final game as a professional, given there is an offer on the table to become a director with the Giallorossi.

“He’s one who you knew would be a champion from when he was a kid,” Dunga said on TeleRadioStereo.

“He’s had a wonderful career and entertained a lot of people. I had the chance to play with him once, in a Federcalcio match and he’s a wonderful lad.

“I saw him play for a few minutes on Sunday. All the others still need four or five touches, he reads the situation first and he just needs one touch.

“Totti, who sees and reads the game better than the others, who is always one step ahead of everyone else, who makes the things which are impossible for others look easy.

“He’s one of those champions who would have found space with Brazil, because it’s not that Brazil makes room for champions, you have to carve out a place for yourself in teams like that.

“Sadly for us a world class player like Totti is now stopping, but the emotions remain. For me what remains is a shirt he gave me, and I hold onto it jealously.”

