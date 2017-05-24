Games of the Season: Milan 4-3 Sassuolo

By Football Italia staff

Week 7 saw Milan came back from 3-1 down to grab a thrilling 4-3 win over Sassuolo.

Luiz Adriano made a rare start for the Rossoneri - his last, as it would turn out - and they took the lead after just nine minutes through Giacomo Bonaventura.

That lasted just one minute though, thanks to a horrendous error from Ignazio Abate.

The Italian international passed the ball straight to Matteo Politano, who slid a right-footed shot under Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Vincenzo Montella was sent to the stands, and he could only look on in agony as the visitors took the lead after the break.

The Rossoneri defence failed to play offside on a Lorenzo Pellegrini cross, and centre-back Francesco Acerbi had all the time in the world to turn the ball into the net.

It was Pellegrini himself who made it 3-1, shimmying past Gustavo Gomez in the box before curling a left-footed strike into the corner.

M’Baye Niang won a controversial penalty, and Carlos Bacca converted it to get the Diavolo back into the game.

Manuel Locatelli got his first goal for Milan after 73 minutes, the youngster visibly emotional and holding his head in his hands after a thumping left-footed shot.

Just four minutes later, a Niang cross found Gabriel Paletta in the box and the centre-back thumped a header past Andrea Consigli to put the hosts 4-3 up.

Sassuolo refused to be beaten though, and it took a fine save from Donnarumma in the dying minutes to preserve all three points for the Rossoneri.

Montella’s men would go on to qualify for the Europa League, and had they not turned this match around they’d be going into the final day with just a one point cushion on Fiorentina and Inter.

