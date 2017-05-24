Agent: ‘Sosa staying at Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Jose Sosa’s agent confirms “he’ll stay here at Milan” and that his client is “very happy” with the club.

The 31-year-old joined the Rossoneri from Besiktas last summer, but has made only 15 Serie A starts, providing three assists.

“There’s still one game to go before the end of the season,” Favio Bilardo told MilanNews.

“As I’ve always said, Jose’s intention is to stay at Milan. There have been no offers, absolutely none.

“People can say a lot of things, but in terms of official bids there really has been nothing, not even a call. He’ll stay here at Milan and he’s very happy to play for the Rossoneri.”

