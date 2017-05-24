Luis Enrique: ‘Totti a world legend’

By Football Italia staff

Former Roma Coach Luis Enrique declares Francesco Totti is “a legend for all the world”.

The Giallorossi captain will play his last match for the club this weekend, having joined the youth set-up in 1989 and playing for them ever since.

“It’s not just Roma,” Luis Enrique, who will leave Barcelona after this season, told Mundo Deportivo. “Totti is a legend for all the world.”

The 40-year-old has made 785 appearances for the Lupi, scoring 307 goals and winning the Scudetto in 2001.

He also made 58 appearances for Italy, winning the World Cup in 2006.

