Besiktas offer Mandzukic €7m

By Football Italia staff

Mario Mandzukic is reportedly being offered €7m per season by Besiktas, but he wants to stay with Juventus.

The Croatian striker has been one of the Bianconeri’s key men this season, bringing his physicality and work rate to the left flank in Max Allegri’s 4-2-3-1 shape.

According to SportMediaset, Turkish side Besiktas are offering €7m per season to convince Mandzukic to move there this summer, where he’d be their starting centre-forward.

However, it’s believed the player himself wants to stay at Juventus, and wants to extend his contract beyond its current 2019 expiry date.

The Bianconeri are only focused on the Champions League final at the moment, so a renewal won’t be talked about until the end of the season.

