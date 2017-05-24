Xavi: ‘Juventus deserve CL’

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona legend Xavi is cheering on Juventus in the Champions League final - “they’ve earned it”.

The midfielder played his final game for the Blaugrana in the 2015 final, beating the Bianconeri 3-1 in Berlin.

On June 3 the Old Lady faces Real Madrid in Cardiff, and perhaps unsurprisingly Xavi is cheering for the Italian champions.

“As a fan of Barcelona, I can’t support Real Madrid,” the World Cup-winner told Bild.

“When Real do well it means Barça have done badly. So I’ll keep my fingers crossed for Juventus, quite simply they’ve earned it after their achievements in recent years.

“[Toni] Kroos is like an engine in the Madrid midfield. He reminds me very much of myself in the way he plays, he’s almost my successor in that position.

“[Sami] Khedira, meanwhile, is always at the service of Juve, his position is the entire pitch. The best thing about him is that he’s a quiet worker who doesn’t demand recognition.”

