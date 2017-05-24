Roma target Lindelof

By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly targeting Benfica’s Victor Lindelof to reinforce their defence for next season.

Former Sevilla sporting director Monchi has taken over the role with the Giallorossi, and will oversee this summer’s transfer campaign.

While there has been much talk of the players who could leave, including centre-back Kostas Manolas and midfielder Radja Nainggolan, Gazzetta dello Sport believes the Lupi are hard at work on incoming players too.

Near the top of Monchi’s shortlist is Swedish defender Lindelof, who has been linked with Manchester United in the past.

The 22-year-old made 32 League appearances this season as his side comfortably retained the title.

