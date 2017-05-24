Murillo in doubt for Udinese

By Football Italia staff

Inter are sweating on the fitness of Jeison Murillo for the Udinese game, as he reportedly failed a fitness test this morning.

The Colombian centre-back is struggling with a muscular injury, and had to be substituted after 22 minutes of the win over Lazio on Sunday.

According to Sky, Murillo was subjected to a fitness test at Appiano Gentile this morning, but he’ll be monitored during the week to see if he’ll be available.

Joao Mario and Gabriel Barbosa trained separately from their teammates, so they’re also in doubt for the match, while Danilo D’Ambrosio missed training with a fever.

