Wednesday May 24 2017
Iniesta: ‘I could leave’
By Football Italia staff

Andres Iniesta is linked with Juventus, and admits “there’s always the possibility I won’t finish my career with Barcelona”.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of next season, and it was suggested yesterday that the Bianconeri could look to bring him to Turin this summer to reunite with Dani Alves.

“There’s always the possibility that I won’t finish my career in Blaugrana,” Iniesta admitted in an interview with RAC1.

“I’m not saying anything about any possible renewal, just that I have to evaluate the situation on the basis of this season’s performances.

“Once that has been analysed, I’ll decide.”

