NEWS
Wednesday May 24 2017
Paredes: 'Close to Juventus twice'
By Football Italia staff

Leandro Paredes confessed he was “close to Juventus on two occasions, but I stayed at Roma to show what I can do.”

The Argentine midfielder has also been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea over the past year.

“I was close to Juventus on two occasions and I did have the opportunity to go there, but I stayed at Roma to show what I can do,” Paredes told goal.com.

“I want to grow and improve here, as I am very happy at Roma. My choice has always been to remain in the Capital and I am very happy to have managed that.

“I could’ve gone to Juve both in January and last summer. I wanted to stay and fight for my chances.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies