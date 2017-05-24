Paredes: 'Close to Juventus twice'

By Football Italia staff

Leandro Paredes confessed he was “close to Juventus on two occasions, but I stayed at Roma to show what I can do.”

The Argentine midfielder has also been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea over the past year.

“I was close to Juventus on two occasions and I did have the opportunity to go there, but I stayed at Roma to show what I can do,” Paredes told goal.com.

“I want to grow and improve here, as I am very happy at Roma. My choice has always been to remain in the Capital and I am very happy to have managed that.

“I could’ve gone to Juve both in January and last summer. I wanted to stay and fight for my chances.”

