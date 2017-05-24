Di Livio Jr fails doping test

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Di Livio, the son of Angelo Di Livio and promising Roma youth talent, has been suspended after failing a doping test at Ternana.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder tested positive for THC after the Serie B game Vicenza-Ternana on May 6, 2017.

THC is one of the substances found after use of cannabis.

Di Livio was on loan at Ternana and one of the most promising members of the Roma youth academy.

There will now be an investigation and more tests before the length of the ban is confirmed.

Angelo Di Livio (pictured) won the 1996 Champions League title with Juventus.

