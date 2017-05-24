Juve wear home kit with Madrid

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are due to wear the black and white kit in the Champions League Final, while Real Madrid opt to play in purple.

The teams face off in Cardiff on June 3 for the most prestigious trophy in European football.

A draw was made, confirming Juventus will be the ‘home’ team and therefore Real Madrid had first choice on what kit to choose.

Surprisingly, Zinedine Zidane’s club picked their purple ‘away’ kit, which so far has most often been used in La Liga games rather than Europe.

Juve will therefore wear their traditional black and white stripes.

Some Bianconeri fans will see it as reverse psychology, because Juventus last won the Champions League in 1996 against Ajax when wearing their blue away kit.

This season, the away shirt also happens to be blue.

