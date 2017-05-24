Maksimovic has surgery

By Football Italia staff

Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic has undergone surgery to remove a metal plate in his left foot.

It had been placed there two years ago, when he was still playing for Torino, in order to help heal the fracture of the fifth metatarsal.

The removal was performed by Professor Santucci at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome.

Maksimovic will rest for a few days and then resume training, confirmed a note from the club.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more