Ivanka Trump on 'Saint' Chinaglia

By Football Italia staff

Ivanka Trump, visiting Rome with father and US President Donald Trump, mistook Lazio striker Giorgio Chinaglia for a Saint.

The incident occurred when Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner went to the ‘Le cave di Sant’Ignazio’ restaurant last night.

Seeing various images on the wall, including Padre Pio and religious texts, she also spotted a man in blue and white shirt with arms outstretched, looking up to the heavens in supplication.

“Which Saint is that?” asked Ivanka.

It turned out to be Lazio hero Chinaglia, who is certainly an icon in Rome, but not quite given the status of Saint.

“We explained to her that it was not a Saint, but a great champion of Lazio,” restaurant owner Luigina Pantalone told Huffington Post Italia.

Image via huffingtonpost.it

