Hamsik: 'Dreams of Scudetto tattoo'

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik dreams of getting “an enormous Scudetto tattoo” on his back when Napoli win the title. “I have Naples in my heart and love everything about it.”

The captain has been at the Stadio San Paolo for a decade and answered fans on a Facebook Q&A this evening.

“If we win Serie A, I will have an enormous Scudetto tattoo. I’ve got space on my back and it’s something I dream of having on my skin,” declared Hamsik.

“I have many tattoos, the most significant are the ones dedicated to my children. It is an honour for me to be the captain, because I represent an entire city and it makes me very proud.

“I have Naples in my heart and love everything about it: the people, their warmth and the beauty of the city. Whenever my friends from Slovakia visit, I always take them to eat pizza and mozzarella.

“At the end of my career, I think I’ll return to my home town, because I haven’t lived there since I was 14.”

Hamsik is close to matching Diego Armando Maradona’s record for goals scored in a Napoli jersey.

“I hope it happens soon and it’ll be an historic moment, because it’s not easy for a midfielder to score so many goals. It will allow me to have an even more indelible role in the history of this club.

“I know it’ll be surpassed sooner or later by someone else, but it’s something I want to do. My most important goals were against Juventus when we won 3-2 and then in the Coppa Italia Final.

“My childhood heroes were Pavel Nedved, because we had a similar career path, and Zinedine Zidane.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more