Roma won't confirm De Rossi

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Umberto Gandini refused to confirm Daniele De Rossi will still be at the club next season, as his contract expires in June.

The club already stated that Francesco Totti will not be offered a new playing contract after this summer, although the player himself has not commented on the situation.

In today’s presentation of the 2017-18 season ticket campaign, Gandini was asked specifically if he could guarantee to the fans that they’ll see De Rossi next term.

“I will only be limited to two facts. ‘It’ll be wonderful’ is the slogan and refers to staying together with Roma throughout their battles.

“We have a series of decisions that will be taken in the usual time-frame. When we presented Monchi, it was said that Roma do not have a sign out front with ‘For Sale’ on it.

“Next year we will again have 22-23 players and we will play with 11 on the field.”

The new kit was also unveiled for 2017-18, but De Rossi and Totti were not featured in the publicity shots.

“It will certainly be different for the fans without Totti next season, there’s no doubt about that. I don’t know if it’ll be a shock, but I think what Francesco has given to the club will continue in other forms.

“He will continue to be with us. We have a decisive game for second place and it’s imperative we focus all our attention on that result.

“Then we will celebrate a great player like Totti.”

