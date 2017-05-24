Man Utd €75m for Donnarumma

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United are prepared to pay €75m (€65m) for Milan’s teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Telelombardia.

The shot-stopper only turned 18 in February and because of that was unable to sign a long-term contract under Italian rules.

His current deal only runs to June 2018 and his agent, Mino Raiola, is determined to get every cent out of the new Chinese investors in charge of Milan.

While Donnarumma has been heavily linked with Manchester City, there is also strong interest from across the city with Jose Mourinho.

Raiola, of course, also represents Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, so has a very good rapport with Manchester United.

Milan are at work trying to negotiate a new deal for the goalkeeper, a lifelong Rossoneri supporter, but there are big offers from abroad.

According to Telelombardia, Manchester United are ready to pay €75m to get Donnarumma if David De Gea moves to Real Madrid this summer.

