NEWS
Wednesday May 24 2017
Latina set for bankruptcy
By Football Italia staff

Latina have seen their points penalty reduced from five to two, but remain bottom of Serie B and are heading for bankruptcy.

The FIGC Court of Appeal partially accepted the proposal from the club.

They had been docked five points for a series of financial irregularities, but that has been reduced to two.

It makes no difference to Latina’s fate, as they remain bottom of Serie B and are relegated to Lega Pro.

However, the financial difficulties of the club have not been solved and there do not appear to be any buyers to rescue them.

It means Latina will be declared bankrupt this summer and have to begin again from the amateur leagues.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies