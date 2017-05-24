Latina set for bankruptcy

By Football Italia staff

Latina have seen their points penalty reduced from five to two, but remain bottom of Serie B and are heading for bankruptcy.

The FIGC Court of Appeal partially accepted the proposal from the club.

They had been docked five points for a series of financial irregularities, but that has been reduced to two.

It makes no difference to Latina’s fate, as they remain bottom of Serie B and are relegated to Lega Pro.

However, the financial difficulties of the club have not been solved and there do not appear to be any buyers to rescue them.

It means Latina will be declared bankrupt this summer and have to begin again from the amateur leagues.

