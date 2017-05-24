Gattuso returns for Milan job?

By Football Italia staff

Gennaro Gattuso could return to Milan as a Coach, but only for the Primavera youth team, according to SportItalia.

Their pundit Alfredo Pedullà claims that the new club owners have asked ‘Rino’ to join the staff at Milanello.

It remains to be seen whether he would accept running a youth team when he has already worked as a senior Coach since 2013.

He was player-manager at FC Sion in Switzerland, lasted eight games on the Palermo bench, struggled to keep OFI Crete afloat amid financial difficulties and did the same at Pisa in Serie B this season.

This report suggests Gattuso has taken all that into account and feels it could be the right decision for him to begin again at Milan.

He spent most of his playing career with the Rossoneri, from 1999 to 2012.

Gattuso was present at last night’s reunion dinner, which marked 10 years since Milan beat Liverpool in the Champions League Final.

