Galatasaray ask for Chiriches

By Football Italia staff

Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches is receiving interest from Turkish side Galatasaray, according to Fanatik.

The centre-back is currently under contract until June 2020 and arrived from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2015 for €7m.

Reports in Turkey suggest that Galatasaray have set their sights on the Romania international.

Chiriches made just 15 appearances in all competition this season, but still managed to score two Serie A goals.

The 27-year-old is quite low down the pecking order at the Stadio San Paolo and would be let go for a decent price.

