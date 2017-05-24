NEWS
Wednesday May 24 2017
Galatasaray ask for Chiriches
By Football Italia staff

Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches is receiving interest from Turkish side Galatasaray, according to Fanatik.

The centre-back is currently under contract until June 2020 and arrived from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2015 for €7m.

Reports in Turkey suggest that Galatasaray have set their sights on the Romania international.

Chiriches made just 15 appearances in all competition this season, but still managed to score two Serie A goals.

The 27-year-old is quite low down the pecking order at the Stadio San Paolo and would be let go for a decent price.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies