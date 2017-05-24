Juric stays as Genoa Coach

By Football Italia staff

Genoa President Enrico Preziosi confirmed Ivan Juric will remain as the Coach next season. “He’s one of the best in Serie A if given an adequate squad.”

The tactician had been fired in January and brought back again to help steer them towards safety.

“We had a chat after a difficult period and it seemed opportune to have that conversation,” Preziosi told Sky Sport Italia.

“Clearly we will begin again from Juric. For next season we will seek the players to make the squad more competitive.

“Even when I fired Juric, I told him that sooner or later he would return, because I knew he’d be the Coach for next season. At that moment I had to make a decision and shake things up.

“There are campaigns that start badly and end worse, but we were good and lucky enough to secure safety with a round to spare. Perhaps Juric paid for a lack of experience, but in my view he’s one of the best in Serie A if given an adequate squad.”

However, Preziosi might not be the President of Genoa next year, as he confirmed he’s looking for investors.

“My son expressed the desire to no longer be involved in the club and the same goes for Omar Milanetto. In around a month I’ll know if I will have a reliable partner, a buyer for the club or if I will continue as President. The important thing is that the situation is clarified within a brief timeframe.”

