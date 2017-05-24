NEWS
Wednesday May 24 2017
Dzeko top Europa League scorer
By Football Italia staff

Roma striker Edin Dzeko is the top scorer of the 2016-17 Europa League with eight goals, on a par with Zenit’s Giuliano.

The Bosnian found the net eight times in the tournament, despite only playing in eight matches.

Those included hat-tricks against Viktoria Plzen and Villarreal.

Dzeko has overall scored 38 competitive goals this season with 13 assists in 50 competitive appearances.

Manchester United won the Europa League this evening, beating Ajax 2-0 in the Stockholm Final.

