Darmian: 'Don't take Man Utd for granted'

By Football Italia staff

“Everyone thought it was to be taken for granted Manchester United” would win the Europa League, said Matteo Darmian after lifting the Cup.

Jose Mourinho’s side beat Ajax 2-0 in tonight’s Stockholm Final to lift the Europa League trophy.

“It was a very long and exhausting journey and everyone thought it was to be taken for granted that we’d be here, but that was not the case,” Darmian told Sky Sport Italia.

“We deserved the victory and entered into the history books of this club. I always tried to work hard and a Final is a game everyone dreams of playing in. The important thing is that the team won.”

The Final was overshadowed by the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena on Monday evening.

“It was a dramatic event that leaves a really bitter taste in the mouth. This victory is for all the people who are suffering.”

