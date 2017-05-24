Gattuso: 'Milan is Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Gennaro Gattuso confirmed he will take the job of Primavera youth team Coach. “I wouldn’t have done it for anyone but Milan.”

This could be considered a step down for the 39-year-old, who has been first team Coach at FC Sion, Palermo, OFI Crete and Pisa.

“I wouldn’t have done it for any other destination, but Milan is Milan,” Gattuso told La Repubblica online.

In July he will take over as the Coach of the Rossoneri Primavera youth team.

Rino spent most of his career at San Siro from 1999 to 2012.

Previous Primavera tacticians in recent years include Pippo Inzaghi and Cristian Brocchi.

