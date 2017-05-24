Mourinho: 'Just like my Inter side'

Jose Mourinho confessed Manchester United’s Europa League win “reminded me of Inter-Bayern Munich – we had it in the bag from the first minute.”

The 2-0 victory over Ajax in the Final this evening was sealed by Paul Pogba’s deflected shot and a Henrikh Mkhitaryan effort from a corner.

“This game reminded me of Inter-Bayern Munich, as I felt we had it in the bag from the first minute,” Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia.

He was referring to the 2010 Champions League Final that completed the Treble.

“We started really well and from the bench I had a sense of control. The team was solid and showed great tactical intelligence. From the first minute, you could tell the Cup was going to be ours.

“I am pleased to win three tournaments in a single season. It might not be the Treble with Inter, but it’s good enough for the current dimension of this team. It’s one thing to talk about the history of the club, quite another when it comes to the current squad’s potential.

“I was joking with (Sir Alex) Ferguson, because I told him that he won every trophy with United except this one, so I brought the Europa League to complete the set.”

The success also means that Manchester United will be in the Champions League next season and face Juventus or Real Madrid in the European Super Cup.

“We wanted to get back into the Champions League, but not by finishing third or fourth in the Premier League. If you don’t win the Premier League, it’s better to go all the way and win the Europa League instead.”

