NEWS
Thursday May 25 2017
Morata agrees Milan deal?
By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has agreed to join Milan this summer, according to reports.

Gazzetta dello Sport indicates that the former Juventus man has decided not to wait for offers from Chelsea and Manchester United, instead giving the green light to a €7.5m per season deal from the Rossoneri.

Milan chiefs will now have to deal with the club over a fee for the Spaniard, who has failed to find regular playing time in Zinedine Zidane’s side.

The 24-year-old has scored 15 goals along with four assists in La Liga this term, making just fourteen starts in addition to 12 as a subsitute.

Morata also scored the winning goal for Juventus against Milan in the Coppa Italia final last season.

The offer is said to be in the region of €60m, with executives looking to replace Carlos Bacca in the summer window.

