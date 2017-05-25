Padelli to join Inter

By Football Italia staff

Torino goalkeeper Daniele Padelli will join Inter in the summer, confirmed Granata President Urbano Cairo.

The 31-year-old lost his place in the side to Joe Hart this season and informed the club that he would not be renewing his contract beyond its expiry in the summer.

According to FCInter1908.it, the Torino President confirmed the news at the opening of the new Stadio Filadelfia yesterday.

Inter will therefore pick up the free agent as a backup to starting goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more