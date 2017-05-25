Cellino & Galliani to buy Genoa?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino could purchase Genoa from Enrico Preziosi.

According to local reports in L’Unione Sarda.it, the Italian entrepreneur is considering an attempt to secure the club along with former Milan CEO Adriano Galliani.

The Grifone only secured safety in the Italian top flight last weekend with one game remaining, with their current owner having stated he will listen to offers.

Just two days ago, Andrea Radrizzani announced the 100% buyout of Leeds United, ending an extremely turbulent period at the helm for the former Cagliari owner, after he took over in 2014.

This would leave the 60-year-old free to move on to a new venture, with Genoa the reported target.

