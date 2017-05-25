Totti offer from Serie A club?

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti has reportedly received a one-year contract offer from an unnamed Serie A club. The legendary captain is set to play his final game for the Giallorossi this Sunday at home to Genoa, but his retirement has been shrouded in mystery. With no word from the player himself, it is Roma who have announced that this will be his final match for the club. Now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, another club in Serie A has offered a playing deal for the 2017-18 campaign. The 40-year-old would be unlikely to go for this however, having spent his entire career with the Giallorossi.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more