Inter reveal 2017-18 kit

By Football Italia staff

Inter have officially unveiled their new kit for the 2017-18 season in conjunction with Nike.

The shirt displays the traditional blue and black stripes and will be worn during their final match with Udinese which will be held at San Siro on Sunday night.

Next year, the black stripes will be uneven, with some thin and some thick across the design.

The Nerazzurri are under currently temporary Coach Stefano Vecchi after Stefano Pioli was recently fired, and have nothing left to play for after rivals Milan secured the remaining Europa League spot last week.

