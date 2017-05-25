Napoli in the hunt for Schick

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Napoli are the latest club ready to make an offer for star Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick.

Inter, Roma and Juventus are all said to be in the hunt to land the 21-year-old after his superb breakout season, scoring 11 goals in mainly substitute appearances.

The Czech international has a €25m release clause in his contract, leading to clubs desperate to land his signature.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has already offered €19m for the youngster, and is set to meet his Samp counterpart Massimo Ferrero as part of a series of meetings planned in Milan this week.

The Blucerchiati have expressed a desire to offer a new contract to the player, in order to increase the release clause, but may struggle to keep him amidst such heavy interest.

In this regard, Juventus would be seen as the favourites to land Schick, as they are said to be willing to leave him on loan at Sampdoria for next season, as they have already done with Mattia Caldara at Atalanta.

