Thursday May 25 2017
Banega offered part-ex for Di Maria?
By Football Italia staff

Inter will reportedly offer Ever Banega to PSG as a makeweight for Angel Di Maria.

Unai Emery, current Coach of the Parisian side, worked alongside Banega whilst the pair were at Sevilla.

According to Tuttosport, PSG value Di Maria at €50m, but could offer Emery’s former protege in order to reduce the total fee paid.

The sticking point may be wages however, as the Argentine winger is said to be looking for an increase on the €9m per season currently earned in Ligue 1.

The 29-year-old arrived in France in 2015 after spells with Real Madrid and Manchester United, and is currently under contract until 2019.
 

