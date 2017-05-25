NEWS
Thursday May 25 2017
Fiorentina eye ex-EPL trio
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina reportedly have a shortlist of ex-Premier League Coaches, as a deal with Stefano Pioli stalls.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Pioli is struggling to reach an agreement with former employers Inter, which is slowing down proceedings with the Viola.

The newspaper suggests that Italian trio Walter Mazzarri, Francesco Guidolin and former boss Claudio Ranieri are all on the shortlist should a deal with Pioli ultimately fall through.

Having been sacked by Watford, Swansea and Leicester respectively, all three are now out of work ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Currently in charge of the Tuscan side, Paulo Sousa will take charge of the final game of the season at home to Pescara on Sunday.
 

