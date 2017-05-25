Inter in Diakhaby talks

By Football Italia staff

Inter are said to be in advanced talks for 20-year-old Olympique Lyonnais defender Mouctar Diakhaby.

The youngster is a product of the Lyon youth sector, making his debut for the Ligue 1 side in September 2016.

Since then, the Frenchman has made 22 league appearances in addition to eight in the Europa League. Here, he scored three goals, including two against Roma when the sides met in the knockout stages.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, talks between the Nerazzurri and their French counterparts are progressing well, starting with an asking price of €20m.

Inter are said to be confident of acquiring the player for a price more in the region of €13-15m, with his contract set to expire in summer 2019.

