Gattuso: 'Milan not a step back'

By Football Italia staff

Gennaro Gattuso insists that his new job as Milan youth team Coach is 'not a step back' for him.

The 39-year-old has spent time as first team Coach of FC Sion, Palermo, OFI Crete and most recently Pisa.

"I am very happy," the former defensive midfielder told Mediaset Premium. "When I was asked at the beginning I thought about it, I spoke with [Massimiliano] Mirabelli and [Marco] Fassone.

"It is not a step back, I think it's the right choice. I’m going back to a glorious club that wants to return to greatness. I hope to convey a sense of belonging and to help them improve.

"Family is important, but the choice was made because I’ll be back at a club who wants to come back to being great, I really liked the proposal to return as Primavera Coach, I was thrilled.

"In the past two years at Pisa we have improved the youngsters a lot. I didn’t think this had been done through training them but with this experience I am convinced that things can be done to improve young players. There’s a need to be very attentive to these words, revisiting what I previously thought.

"Of course the team will be strengthened, new purchases will come, and also things will be done with the youth. It is up to the doctor, the Mister [Vincenzo] Montella, I’ll think about my own area, then the rest we will see. Milan want to make a great comeback and to do something important.

"I am the Coach of the Primavera, but will be in close contact with the first team because you have to play with the same idea and to have the same identity. I will listen to the advice that Montella gives me, he’s a great Coach.

"I come from three seasons that were a little bit complicated, both OFI Crete and Pisa weren’t the best at corporate level, but they are much safer now. I have much more knowledge, I’m more mature and I go out there with a completely different mentality.

"I can not wait to start, I have a lot of desire but we must think only of the present."

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more