Mandzukic renewal on the horizon

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly met with the agent of Mario Mandzukic in order to offer a contract renewal to the Croatian.

According to Tuttosport, representatives of the striker met with Bianconeri executives yesterday, offering a two-year extension on his current agreement that expires in 2019.

The player has been subject to a number of offers from countries such as China and Turkey, but Juve are said to be keen to keep the number 17 at the club.

Mandzukic has been lauded as an essential part of the squad that has already won a league-and-cup double this term, in addition to a Champions League final on June 3rd.

A signature could well arrive after this date, the report suggests.

