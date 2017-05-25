Totti confirms Roma exit

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti has confirmed that Sunday's match with Genoa will be his last for Roma.

The 40-year-old has so far remained coy about his future, with only officials from the club having confirmed that Sunday will be his last game for the Giallorossi.

Now, the player has himself confirmed the decision, but has hinted at the prospect of playing on longer.

Reports have suggested that the captain has received an offer from an unnamed Serie A club, but did not give any further details in the statement released.

"Roma v Genoa, Sunday, May 28th 2017, is the last time when I can wear the shirt of Roma,” the captain wrote on his Facebook page.

"It is impossible to express in a few words all that those colors represented, represent and will represent for me. Always.

"I only feel that my love for football has not passed: it's a passion, my passion. It is so deep that I can not think about stopping feeding it. Never.

"From Monday, I'm ready to go. I'm ready for a new challenge."

