By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti today confirmed that Sunday’s match with Genoa will be his last ever game for Roma.

The 40-year-old joined the Giallorossi youth team in 1989, and has gone on to make 785 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 307 goals.

To put that into perspective, here are some things which haven happened since Er Pupone first joined the Roma setup…

Five men have been President of the United States: George H.W Bush, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Palermo have had 55 Coaches, including Francesco Guidolin on four occasions and Gian Piero Gasperini twice.

Nelson Mandela was released from prison, became President of South Africa, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and died.

There have been seven World Cups, with Totti helping Italy to lift the trophy in 2006. The other winners are West Germany, Brazil, France, Brazil, Spain and Germany.

Totti made his Roma debut on March 28, 1993. The previous day, Jiang Zemin was appointed as President of the People’s Republic of China. There have been a further two Presidents since then, Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping.

When Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was born, Totti was in the midst of his sixth Serie A season. He scored 12 goals in 1998-99.

Er Pupone is the King of Rome, and he’s seen three popes in the Vatican since joining the Lupi in 1989 - John Paul II, Benedict XVI and Francis.

Since Totti joined the Roma youth system in 1989, the pop singer Taylor Swift was born, grew up and released an album called 1989 - her fifth.

Almost one-third - 32 per cent - of this season’s Serie A players weren’t even born when Totti made his Roma debut.

Napoli won Serie A in 1989-90, when Totti was in the Roma youth team. Since then the Partenopei have gone bankrupt, been demoted to Serie C, returned to Serie A and played in the Champions League.

There have been seven Italian general elections, with 15 Prime Ministers. Silvio Berlusconi has been Prime Minister on three non-consecutive occasions since Totti’s debut.

Totti is known for his friendship with tennis legend Roger Federer - Totti won the Scudetto two years before his friend's first Grand Slam triumph.

The Stone Roses' first, self-titled album was released in the year Totti joined Roma. Since then they've released a second album, broken up and reunited.

The first 'Jurassic Park' film was released three months after Totti's debut. The fifth film in the franchise is currently in development.

According to the timeline of James Cameron's 'Terminator' movies, Francesco Totti has played through the apocalypse twice - Skynet was said to become sentient in both 1997 and 2003.

There have been six Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom since Francesco Totti joined Roma - Margaret Thatcher, John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May.

