Ferrero: 'Schick stays another year'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria owner Massimo Ferrero insists that star striker Patrik Schick 'will stay for another year'.

A whole host of clubs have been reported as interested in the 21-year-old, and Ferrero confirmed this to the Press.

"Schick? In all honesty I’ll say that Juventus, Inter, Napoli, Roma and Milan are interested," the owner told reporters at the opening of the new Sampdoria youth academy. "In addition to other foreign teams that I can not recall.

"Samp will keep him tight and in any case, if someone takes him, the agreement will be that they let the boy stay another year here because he has yet to be fully developed.

"In Genoa all is well, there is the sea, the sun shines and I do not see where he would want to go.

"Who is ahead of the others? It’s a question of €100m, the ones are that are ahead are those who will put their money where their mouth is!"

