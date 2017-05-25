Rudiger: 'FIGC no action on racism'

By Football Italia staff

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger spoke out over a lack of action from the FIGC on racism, 'they do nothing about it'.

The 24-year-old Germany international has been subject to abuse from the stands, and also was on the recieving end of racist comments from Lazio's Senad Lulic.

"I am not saying that Italians are racist," the centre-back told Ultimo Uomo. "I do think, however, that the Italian Federation is not doing anything to stop racism.

"And that's a problem. Because in Germany if this happened something would be done about it. But it does nothing happens here. It's easy to say ‘Say No to Racism’, putting banners up in the stadium against it, but at some point you have to put a stop to it.

"[Sulley] Muntari? I can understand his reaction because I know how it feels. People find it too easy to say ‘why did you leave the pitch?'

"It's easy until it happens to you, it's easy to say that you must not react to any provocation.

"If you cut your arm, then blood comes out of it, and the same happens if you cut mine. It is the the same."

