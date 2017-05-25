Inter rebuffed over Roma duo

By Football Italia staff

Roma have reportedly rejected a combined €70m offer from Inter for Antonio Rudiger and Radja Nainggolan.

According to Mediaset Premium, the Nerazzurri put forward the bid but it falls way short of their valuation for the pair.

The media outlet suggests that it would take at least €50m for each player in order for the capital club to begin discussions with their Milanese counterparts.

Inter have made no secret of their admiration for the duo, with various sources highlighting the interest that is coming from San Siro.

