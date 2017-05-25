Barzagli: 'We've grown since 2015'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli insists that his side have gained experience since their Champions League final defeat in 2015.

"The differences between Berlin and the final with Real Madrid? The experience that the team has gathered over the past two years,” the defender told Sky Sport Italia.

"Recently we have always said amongst ourselves that Juventus should always pass through the rounds of the Champions League and aim for get to the end because sooner or later the opportunity to reach the final was coming.

"The opportunity has presented itself and we have to be ready right away.

"This year there is more awareness than for the final in Berlin, but it's one game and anything can happen.

"We are calmly waiting: We have resumed training after two days off to confront these next nine days.

"We have one more league match to play at our best.

"We should not get all shaken up, we know what we have to deal with and we'll try to do better."

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more