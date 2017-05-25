Milan send Sosa to Antalyaspor

By Football Italia staff

Jose Ernesto Sosa is on the verge of a transfer from Milan to Antalyaspor, claims Sportitalia, after his agent was seen with their representative.

There were images published of agent Claudio Vigorelli entering Casa Milan, the club headquarters, with Antalyaspor consultant George Gardi.

Sosa has been something of an enigma at San Siro this season following his €7.5m move from Besiktas, putting together just 18 Serie A appearances with three assists and no goals.

He did, however, manage to get sent off twice.

It seems as if a return to Turkey is on the cards for the Argentine, who turns 32 next month.

Sosa is very well-travelled, playing in Argentina, Germany, Italy, Ukraine, Spain and Turkey.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more