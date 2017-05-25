NEWS
Thursday May 25 2017
Referees for Serie A Week 38
By Football Italia staff

Paolo Tagliavento will officiate Roma-Genoa this weekend, while Luca Banti is in charge of Sampdoria-Napoli, as the race for second goes down to the wire.

The final round of Serie A games for the 2016-17 season is on Saturday and Sunday.

There are still some issues to be resolved, as Roma and Napoli are separated by just one point in the fight for that second automatic Champions League spot.

Empoli and Crotone are also just one point apart, as one of them will join Palermo and Pescara in Serie B next term.

Atalanta-Chievo (Celi)

Bologna-Juventus (Mariani)

Cagliari-Milan (Abisso)

Crotone-Lazio (Rocchi)

Fiorentina-Pescara (Martinelli)

Inter-Udinese (Di Paolo)

Palermo-Empoli (Rizzoli)

Roma-Genoa (Tagliavento)

Sampdoria-Napoli (Banti)

Torino-Sassuolo (Rapuano)

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies