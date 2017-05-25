Referees for Serie A Week 38

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Tagliavento will officiate Roma-Genoa this weekend, while Luca Banti is in charge of Sampdoria-Napoli, as the race for second goes down to the wire.

The final round of Serie A games for the 2016-17 season is on Saturday and Sunday.

There are still some issues to be resolved, as Roma and Napoli are separated by just one point in the fight for that second automatic Champions League spot.

Empoli and Crotone are also just one point apart, as one of them will join Palermo and Pescara in Serie B next term.

Atalanta-Chievo (Celi)

Bologna-Juventus (Mariani)

Cagliari-Milan (Abisso)

Crotone-Lazio (Rocchi)

Fiorentina-Pescara (Martinelli)

Inter-Udinese (Di Paolo)

Palermo-Empoli (Rizzoli)

Roma-Genoa (Tagliavento)

Sampdoria-Napoli (Banti)

Torino-Sassuolo (Rapuano)

