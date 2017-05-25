Juventus dive in for Fabinho

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are prepared to intercept the Manchester City-Manchester United derby for Monaco midfielder Fabinho with a €30m offer.

The 23-year-old has been one of the key figures in Monaco’s success this season, reaching the Champions League semi-final – eliminated by Juve – and winning Ligue 1.

While the two Manchester clubs seem to be leading the pack when it comes to Fabinho, Calciomercato.com claim Juve were biding their time.

This ties in with the recent drop of Bianconeri interest for Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Corentin Tolisso, as it appears they were evaluating Fabinho instead.

The offer on the table will be made soon for €30m plus performance-related bonuses.

All three sides will be in the Champions League next season, as Manchester United won the Europa League last night and earned their place.

Brazilian Fabinho made 55 competitive appearances for Monaco this term, scoring 12 goals with six assists.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more