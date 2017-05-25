Bernardeschi: 'Fiorentina in my heart'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi said he was in no rush for contract renewal talks, “but whatever happens, Fiorentina will remain in my heart.”

The trequartista came up through their youth academy and his current deal is due to expire in June 2018.

“At the right time, we will talk to the club about it. There’s no rush,” Bernardeschi told reporters at a sponsorship event.

“The offer from Fiorentina is important, I thank the club and it makes me very proud. Despite what was reported, I never said certain things, I am very calm and will talk to the club soon.

“Whatever happens, Fiorentina will remain in my heart. I will talk about my future at a later time, there is no appointment or specific time-frame."

Bernardeschi has been linked with the likes of Inter, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

“I can only thank Paulo Sousa, because when you find a Coach that helps you grow both on and off the pitch, you have to be thankful.”

