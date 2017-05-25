Paletta and Zapata for Antalyaspor too

By Football Italia staff

Jose Sosa isn’t the only player Milan are discussing with Antalyaspor, as Cristian Zapata and Gabriel Paletta are also on the table.

Today Sosa’s agent and a transfer consultant for the Turkish club were spotted going into Casa Milan to meet director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Argentine midfielder Sosa wasn’t the only player whose future was being worked out in that encounter.

Antalyaspor are also interested in defenders Zapata and Paletta, who will be surplus to requirements next season.

The Rossoneri have already struck a deal worth €18m for Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio, while Ricardo Rodriguez is on his way from Wolfsburg.

