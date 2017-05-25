Torino face Sirigu wage issue

By Football Italia staff

Torino are looking to the post-Joe Hart era with Salvatore Sirigu, but the Paris Saint-Germain-owned goalkeeper’s wages are an issue.

The 30-year-old Italian has had a rough couple of years since losing his place at PSG.

He had a loan spell at Sevilla and is now still in Spain with Osasuna, but under contract with the Parisians until June 2018.

According to Tuttosport, Torino have approached Sirigu with an offer, but the only sticking point is his salary.

The former Italy international currently earns €3m per year, which is not suitable for a club of Torino’s size.

Sirigu started out at Palermo and was sold to Paris Saint-Germain for €3.9m in 2011.

